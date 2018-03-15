Baku Metro exhibits works of Hungarian poet Sándor Petőfi

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Works of the Hungarian poet Sándor Petőfi were presented in the lobby of the metro station "Memar Ajami" (purple branch) of Baku Metro.

The event started on March 15 at 15:00 with organizational support of the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan and assistance of Baku Metro.

Report was informed in the Baku Metro, the purpose of the exhibition is to present Hungarian history and the decisive stage in the life of the poet.

The event will also be attended by Hungarian Minister of State for Security Policy and International Cooperation István Mikola, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi and employees of Baku Metro.

Notably, Sándor Petőfi was one of the leaders of the revolution on March 15, 1848. Fighting for freedom, he died on the battlefield.