Baku hosts events on International Day of Commemoration in Memory of Victims of Holocaust

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts Holocaust week on the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust.

Report informs referring to the Israeli embassy to Azerbaijan, a series of informative events were held under the slogan "Holocaust remembrance and education: our shared responsibility" starting January 18.

The main purpose of the events jointly organized by the UN Office in Azerbaijan and Israeli Embassy to Azerbaijan is to stress the scale of the Holocaust and spread information about the tragedy for future generations to reject all forms of racism, violence and anti-semitism.

It was noted that on January 23, the ADA University will host an exhibition titled "Beyond Duty: Diplomats Recognized as Righteous Among the Nations". An exhibition consisting of 29 posters deals with 10 diplomats from different countries of the world who rescue Jewish lives in Europe. On January 25, the question of "politics or morality" raised by the exhibition will be discussed at the Assembly Hall of the ADA University by the diplomats accredited in Baku. Panel discussions will be attended by Fariz Ismayilzade, Vice-rector of ADA University, Rashad Huseynov, Representative of the UN Department of Public Information in Azerbaijan, Avital Rosenberg, Deputy Head of Israeli mission in Azerbaijan, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michael Kindsgrab, Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Teruyuki Katori, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari, Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marek Calka.

The list of the events to be held on January 24 and 26 also include demonstration of a documentary entitled "Children of the Holocaust". The film consisting of animations and interviews reflects childhood memories of Holocaust victims and deals with their flee from the fascist regime, from the occupied Europe to England and adaptation to life there.

Within the framework of events, the exhibition "The Butterfly Project: Remember the Children of the Holocaust" by the Holocaust Museum Houston will take place.