Azerbaijani servicemen present samples of culture in House of Friendship

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the countries participating in the International Army Games presented samples of the culture of their countries in the Friendship House at the Alabino training ground in the Moscow region.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In the Azerbaijani pavilion of the exhibition, representatives participating in the games and guests were given an opportunity to get familiarized with the exhibits reflecting the history, culture, traditions and way of life of our country.