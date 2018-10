Tbilisi. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 8, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev paid a visit to Tbilisi, Georgia.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, the purpose of the visit is to attend the international forum, organized by the European Union and Ministry of Culture and Monument Protection of Georgia.

The minister will hold several meetings in Tbilisi, will also visit the historical monuments.