Azerbaijani First Lady meets with French MP Nathalie Goulet

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 18, First Lady of Azerbaijan, the head of the Azerbaijan-France inter-parliamentary friendship group, Mehriban Aliyeva met with French Senate member Nathalie Goulet who participated in the Third World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in Baku. Report informs the First Lady said she was pleased to see Senator Nathalie Goulet in Baku again. Recalling joint participation in various events, Mehriban Aliyeva emphasized the importance of the Third World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue. First Lady highly appreciated a member of the French Parliament, Nathalie Goulet giving special importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Expressing satisfaction with her visit to Azerbaijan, French MP said that she the changes and innovations in the capital surprise her in every visit. Expressing gratitude for the invitation to the event, N.Goulet noted Baku Forum that has become a tradition, contributes to the development of intercultural dialogue.