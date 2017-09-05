Azerbaijani film will be shown at Kazan film festival

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 13th Kazan Film Festival of the Muslim cinema has kicked off today, Report informs citing Rambler.

The idea of the festival is peace building, tolerance and religious tolerance.

Some 60 films from 27 countries: Azerbaijan, Albania, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, Egypt, India, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, Canada, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Malta, Morocco, Nepal, Niger, Russia, the U.S., Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, France, Sweden and Estonia have been shortlisted.

The program is divided into full-length and short films (featured and documentary).

Azerbaijan will be represented at the film festival by the short featured film "Səs" (The Voice). The film has been produced with the support of the Union of Young Cinematographers of Iran and the Azerbaijani University of Culture and Art. The film screening will be held at four cinema theatres and at the Kazan Kremlin.

The closing of the festival will take place at the Kazan Theatre of Opera and Ballet on September 11.