    Azerbaijani Culture Days to be held in Cannes

    It'll be an evening of Azerbaijani music and the exhibition of carpets

    Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Culture Days are planned to be held in Cannes.

    Report informs citing the official website of the Office of Tourism of Cannes, in the framework of the Culture Days an evening of Azerbaijani music will also be held on July 15.

    Performances of the world famous mugham singer Alim Qasimov and other Azerbaijani singers are expected.

    In addition, an exhibition titled "Azerbaijan carpets in the arts" will be organized on the same day. The first lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva to attend the event.

    The event will be organized with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France and the Mayor of Cannes David Lesnar.

