Azerbaijani carpets exhibited in Hannover

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani carpets are displayed at DOMOTEX international sale exhibition in Hannover, Germany.

Report was informed in press service of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC, best examples of Azerbaijani carpet making schools - Iravan, Nakhchivan, Karabakh, Baku, Tabriz, Ganja, Guba, Shirvan and Kazakh-Borchali are displayed at the exhibition.

According to information, the attendants showed a big interest to products of “Azerkhalcha”, who participates at the exhibition for the first time.

Deputy chairman of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC Orkhan Rzayev heads the delegation participating at the event, which will end on January 17.

Notably, DOMOTEX international exhibition, first organized in 1989, annually brings together leading carpet producers, retail and wholesale agents, interior designers, architects in Hannover, Germany. The event provides unique opportunity in terms of market study and acquaintance with technological achievements in this field.