Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Uzbek capital of Tashkent has hosted the Festival of Cultural Traditions and National Dishes.

Report informs, Azerbaijan was represented at the event by the Embassy and Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev.

Azerbaijan`s booth at the event featured the country`s traditional clothes, Karabakh carpets, musical instruments, and souvenirs.

The festival ended with a concert of folk songs and dances.