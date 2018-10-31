Azerbaijan to participate in World Youth Forum

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/Azerbaijan will take part in the World Youth Forum for the first time, Report informs citing Egyptian Center for Cultural and Educational Relations, functioning under the Embassy of Egypt in Baku.

Ambassador of Egypt to Azerbaijan Adel Ibrahim met with 13 young people who will represent Azerbaijan at the 2nd World Youth Forum to be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on November 3-6.

The Forum is held under the patronage of the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Totally, 5,000 young people will attend the forum this year.