Azerbaijan to host Festival of Tea, Rice and Citrus fruits

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ For the first time Azerbaijan will celebrate the festival of tea, rice and citrus fruits.

Report was informed in the Lankaran City Executive Power.

The festival to be organized with organizational support of the Lankaran City Executive Power will start on December 19 at 11:00, in Heydar Aliyev park of the city and it will be real holiday of “abundance of harvest”.

Covered pavilion will be installed in the park with photo exhibition of Azerbaijani state attributes and Lankaran symbols. The park will be decorated in festive mode where foods, agricultural products and handcrafts made in Lankaran will be featured. In addition, participants will be offered lavangi, kebabs and more than 50 types of pilaf made by experienced chefs of high quality local rice.

During the festival amateur collectives will perform music and entertaining programs will be organized with participation of youth. The festival will be followed by fireworks and the concert with participation of well-known artists.