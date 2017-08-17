Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall will be given academic status

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall named after Muslum Magomayev will be given a status of Academic in early 2018.

Report informs, relevant decree was signed by the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizade.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism was instructed to solve issues together with the Ministry of Finance, arising from this decision. The decision will come into force on January 1, 2018.