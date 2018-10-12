Azerbaijan’s multiculturalism discussed in U.S.

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s model of interfaith harmony and multiculturalism was one of the important topics discussed at the 25th Annual International Law and Religion Symposium held in Provo in the U.S. State of Utah on October 7-9, 2018.

Hosted by Brigham Young University’s Law School, the symposium was attended by 150 participants from 50 nations of the world as well as U.S. representing politics, academics, religions, NGO’s, media, and other fields. The participants included renowned public figures such as U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, EU Special Envoy for Promotion of Freedom of Religion Jan Figel, and former European Court of Human Rights judge Ann Power-Forde.

Speaking at the symposium, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev gave detailed information about Azerbaijan’s ancient traditions of multiculturalism, interfaith acceptance and harmony. Aghayev noted that Muslims, Jews, Christians and representatives of faiths have been living together in peace, dignity and mutual respect for centuries in the majority-Muslim Azerbaijan. The Consul General mentioned that there has always been strong relationship between ethnic and religious communities in the country and ethnic, religious or racial discrimination has been non-existent. He also stressed that the protection and further development of these traditions, as well as the promotion of multicultural values and shielding Azerbaijan from foreign-born extremism and radicalism are one of the main priorities of Azerbaijani Government.

In the Q&A session, Consul General Aghayev responded to questions from the audience