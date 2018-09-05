Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister to attend international forum on Mugham art in Uzbekistan

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The First Makom (Mugham )International Forum of Art will be held in Shahrisabz city, Uzbekistan on September 6-10.

The Ministry of Culture told Report that famous musician-scientists and researchers of mugham art, as well as famous Uzbek performers and leading experts will participate in the event.

Azerbaijan will be represented by a delegation led by Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev.

The event held under the auspices of UNESCO is organized by the Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan. Exhibitions consisting of a scientific-practical conference on "Makom music art and its place in world civilization", as well as solo concerts of local and foreign performers devoted to makom art, musical instruments, clothing, fine arts, audio and video discs, books, albums, etc. are planned to be held within the forum.

The Forum will promote the broad dissemination of rare examples of mugham art, its protection and development. At the same time, this event, which is held every two years, is aimed at fostering brotherly and friendly relations among peoples, expansion of creative cooperation and cultural-spiritual relations on the international scale.