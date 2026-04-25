Azerbaijan represented at Discovery Art Fair in Cologne

Azerbaijan is represented at the Discovery Art Fair, held April 24-26 in Cologne, Report informs.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, the event attracted over 15,000 visitors and brought together 117 galleries and artists from 16 countries.

Azerbaijan's national stand is receiving special attention at the fair. It features approximately 50 works by Azerbaijani artists including Asmar Narimanbayova, Sabir Chopuroglu, Anar Huseynzade, Orkhan Garayev, Farid Ismayilov, Jamala Rahmanli, and Taleh Mirkazim, as well as sculptors Kanan Aliyev, Ahad Mammadov, Kamran Asadov, Namig Huseynov, and Ulviya Mammadli.

"Participation in the prestigious German exhibition Discovery Art Fair is of great importance in terms of promoting our country's contemporary art internationally, popularizing the works of our artists and sculptors worldwide, developing the creative industry, and strengthening cultural diplomacy," reads the statement.