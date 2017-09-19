Azerbaijan not to refer to cultural wealth the cultural products created since 1960

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Culture products (including souvenirs) that created since 1960 and not included in the list of protected cultural values will not refer to cultural wealth in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, it was mentioned in the draft amendments to the law "'On culture".

According to Article 30.2.6, ancient rare collections and museum-related items (including furniture, musical instruments, etc.) dating back more than 30 years are referred to cultural property.

According to draft amendments, ancient rare collections and museum-related items (including furniture, musical instruments, etc.) dated to previous period till 1960 will be referred to cultural property.