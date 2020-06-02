​Azerbaijan inspecting plagiarism attempt by Iranian singer

Iranian singer Fereydoun Asraei has performed the Azerbaijani folk song "Küçələrə su səpmişəm" ("I have sprinkled water onto the streets") from the repertoire of Azerbaijani singer, People's Artist of the USSR Rashid Behbudov, in Persian under the title of "Dooset daram."

The Azerbaijani Intellectual Property Agency has taken control over the issue, Spokesman for the Agency Elnur Mammadli told Report.

According to him, Chairman of the Agency's Board Kamran Imanov is inspecting the plagiarism.

"The issue is being seriously investigated. Upon completion of the investigation, the public will be informed," the spokesman added.

According to Rashid Behbudov Foundation, Iranian TV channels have introduced the Azerbaijani folk song as a Persian tune, which has been uploaded to YouTube with Kurdish subtitles.