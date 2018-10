Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Australia will host a premiere of the Azerbaijani ballet Layla and Majnun.

Report informs citing the Australian media, the ballet will be presented at the international Festival of Arts in Melbourne 10-13 October this year.

The ballet will be choreographed by American Mark Morris. Famous mugham performer Alim Gasimov, his daughter Fargana Gasimova and Japanese legendary cellists Yo-Yo Ma are expected to attend the premiere.