Astana opens the first Turkology Museum

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Astana has hosted opening ceremony of the Turkology Museum subordinated to the International Turkic Academy.

Report informs, scientists, intellectuals and media representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Mongolia attended the event.

The museum, which is the first sample in the field of turkology, features personal belongings, unpublished diaries and manuscripts of outstanding Turkologists Abduali Kaydar, Abzhan Kurishjanov, Amir Najib, Rabiga Sizdikova and Osman Fikri Sertkaya.

After opening of the Museum, the International Turkic Academy has held a round table "Turkology and modern problems of Altai researches".

Notably, within the event, well-known turkologist, Professor at American University of Michigan Timur Kocaoğlu was awarded the academy's medal for his contribution to the development of the science of turkology.