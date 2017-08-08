Ancient cemetery and settlement found in Lerik district - PHOTO

Lerik. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ New finds of antiquity have been discovered in Lerik district of Azerbaijan.

South bureau of Report News Agency informs, specialists of the ANAS Institute of Archeology and Ethnography discovered a cemetery and a place of residence dating back to the 5th century BC during the research carried out in the territory of Gurdasar village.

Leading researcher of ANAS Jeyhun Eminli told reporters that they had been conducting research at the ancient cemetery in the area for six years: “Two years ago, we learned that there was a settlement near the cemetery. Work is underway in this direction. Recent studies have shown that early cemetery patterns are closely observed in the rocky part of the hill. There are antique antiquities, beads, and pottery items in the tomb. The cultural effects of the emperors of that period are being examined in the discovered material-cultural examples”.

Notably, archeological research is carried out jointly with American experts.