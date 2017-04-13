American jazz singer will give public concerts in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ In honor of 25 years of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, famous American jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli and her group will give a number of concerts in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, a concert of the American vocalist and Azerbaijani acclaimed singer Sevda Alekperzade was held at the International Mugham Center in Baku on April 12. Guests of the event were able to hear a number of jazz compositions in their performance.

In addition, on April 13, G. Stravelli will give a concert in Khachmaz, April 14 - Salyan, April 15 - Kurdamir and April 16 - Ganja.