 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ali and Nino movie presented in Italy

    The event organized by Embassy of Azerbaijan and Honorary Consulate in Genoa

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Genoa city has presented "Ali and Nino" film based on Kurban Said's novel of the same name.

    Report informs, the event was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy and the Honorary Consulate of Genoa.

    Representatives of diplomatic corps and honorary consulates accredited in Genoa city, cultural and cinematographers and public representatives attended the ceremony.

    The event was opened by Azerbaijan`s honorary consul to Genoa Margarita Kosta, telling about the plot and the importance of the film, as well as about the life and work of the author, Gurban Said.

    The diplomat said the presentation of film coincided with the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) and spoke about that period. Along with the demonstration of the film, the event participants were provided with propaganda materials about our country. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi