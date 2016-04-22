Agency chairman: "Armenians humiliate honor and dignity of other nations"

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenian cultural rights model denies cultural diversity of other nations and does not recognize cultural rights of other nations".

Report informs, Chairman of Copyright Agency of Azerbaijan Kamran Imanov said at the conference on "The multicultural policy of Azerbaijan, intellectual property and the Armenian falsifications" held in Baku.

K. Imanov said that Armenian cultural rights model does not recognize cultural rights of other nations.

He also said that Azerbaijan is a multicultural and tolerant nation adding that policy foundation of Armenian policy is ethnic cleansing and to usurp other peoples' culture is not so harmless.

Armenians humiliate honor and dignity of other nations cast doubt on their history. Armenians deny people's success and appropriate intellectual property. So, we will continue to expose Armenian falsifications as much as we can."