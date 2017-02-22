 Top
    Action Plan approved on hosting 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Ramiz Mehdiyev signed relevant order

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to order of the Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, academician Ramiz Mehdiyev, was approved the Action Plan  on hosting the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

    Report informs, according to the order, Humanitarian Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Culture and Tourism have been entrusted to control implementation of the Action Plan.  

