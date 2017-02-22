Action Plan approved on hosting 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to order of the Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, academician Ramiz Mehdiyev, was approved the Action Plan on hosting the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

Report informs, according to the order, Humanitarian Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Culture and Tourism have been entrusted to control implementation of the Action Plan.