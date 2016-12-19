Academy of Sciences will launch music lectures

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Music lectures will be organized in Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli in the framework of joint project "From music temple to the temple of science".

Report informs referring to the press service of academy, the purpose is to share the experience of scientists and musicians in the field of music, further enrich knowledge of people who are interested in this field.

the first musical lecture called "Uzeyir Hajibeyli is composer, scientist, personality" will be held on December 20 at the House of Scientists of ANAS.

The lecturer is professor at the Baku Music Academy Jeyran Mahmudova.