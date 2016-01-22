 Top
    Minister ​Abulfas Garayev met with ambassadors of 4 countries

    The sides discussed issues of cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism

    Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfaz Garayev has met with the ambassadors of Belarus, Israel, Hungary and Indonesia.

    Report was informed by the press service if the Ministry, at the meeting with the Belarusian Ambassador Gennady Akhramovic, head of the diplomatic mission and Israel's Ambassador Dan Stav, Ambassador of Hungary Imre Laslotski and Indonesian ambassador Prayono Atiyanton, the minister discussed cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism between the two countries analyzed the formed deep relationships and stressed the importance of these relations.

    Stressing the high level of cooperation in the tourism sector and the further development of cooperation, he noted the importance of realizing joint projects.

    The ambassadors said they would further develop cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism.

