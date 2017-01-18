January 20 tragedy victims commemorated

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Cinema Service Office of the Administration of Head of the Baku City Executive Power has hosted an event in the Education and Training Center of the Armed Forces, dedicated to January 20 tragedy.

Report informs citing the office, the event, attended by officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces, dedicated to the 27th anniversary of January 20 tragedy.

MP Vahid Ahmadov gave information on January 20 tragedy: "137 people were killed, nearly 700 injured in Baku in a single day. This date, which entered in the history of struggle for Azerbaijan's freedom and territorial integrity, led to unprecedented tragedy. On these bloody days, people preserving freedom, honor and dignity of the people, country, became martyrs".

MP Asim Mollazade stated that January 20 tragedy is the first peak of Azerbaijan's way to independence, will for national freedom.

"Pain of the history - blood memory" documentary by Gultakin Nariman, dedicated to January 20 tragedy, was shown in the event.