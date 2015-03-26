"Wizz Air" stops flights in one more country

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Hungarian "Wizz Air Holdings Plc" low cost airline suspended its flights in one more country. Report informs referring to the official website of the company, "Wizz Air Ukraine" will stop the flights in Ukraine from April 20. It will be replaced by "Wizz Air Hungary" company which will carry out eight flights from and to Ukraine.

"The continuation of work on reducing an airpark is due to the ongoing instability in eastern Ukraine, the devaluation, the instability of the local currency and the effect of control on exchange rate. "Wizz Air Hungary" will try to reduce the impact of these factors and be one of the major airlines of "Wizz Air" in the Ukrainian market. the situation in the Ukrainian market, the airline will be ready for expansion of its activity," the company stated.

Earlier the company postponed resumption of flights to capital of Azerbaijan Baku.