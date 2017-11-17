Vahid Ahmadov: There is a monopoly in market

© Report

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We can not adopt Competition Code for ten years, because there is a market monopoly".

Report informs, Vahid Ahmadov, member of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Committee for Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship said at the event held in Baku as part of the Global Entrepreneurship Week.

According to him, currently women in Azerbaijan have more rights than men: "At present, women have more rights than us. I have always said that our nation is industrious. Just do not hinder them. Let them work and pay taxes. I assure you that then prices in the country will be twice cheaper than now ".

The MP said that non-governmental organizations may also be involved to discuss the state budget: "6-7 years ago, we were inviting different public organizations to discuss the budget. It must be the same today. Budget must be discussed with a wider audience".