​Top ten companies participating in export operations this year named

The number of non-state exporting companies in January-April 2020 was announced, Report informs citing the Export Review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The top ten companies include: SOCAR Polymer, Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited (AIMC), MKT Production Commercial LLC, Land Logistic LLC, Sun Food LLC, STDC LLC, Agroinvest LLC, Natural Fruit LLC, LLC, Baku Steel Company LLC, and P-Agro LLC.

SOCAR’s Marketing and Economic Operations Department tops the list of state non-oil exporting companies. The list also includes Azerenergy JSC, Azeraluminium LLC, Azergold CJSC, Azerpambig Agro Industrial Complex LLC, AZAL, Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant LLC, Azertutun Agro-Industrial Complex, Nakhchivan AR State Energy Service and ASK Glass LLC.