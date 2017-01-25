"Təmiz Şəhər" announces a tender

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Təmiz Şəhər" announces open tender for works on environmental monitoring and laboratory analysis at Balakhani landfill of waste disposal and Lake Boyukshor.

Report referring to newspaper "Respublika" (Republic) the tender consists of one lot.

Fee for participation in the tender is 200 AZN.

Applicants should submit the required documents no later than February 28 and tender proposal and bank guarantee - not later than 17:00 on March 9 at "Təmiz Şəhər" office at the address: Baku, Khojaly Avenue, 55.

Proposals will be reviewed on March 10 at 17:00 at the address.