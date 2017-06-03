"Technol" became best debut of year

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ The company "Technol" was first presented at the exhibition "Oil and Gas of the Caspian Sea", which was held from May 31 to June 3 in the Baku Expo Centre. Report informs, the first Azerbaijani company for the production of motor and industrial oils "Technol" aroused great interest among participants and foreign guests of the exhibition.

Considering the great interest in the product and the stand of the company, the organizers awarded "Technol" with debut of the year.

As reported in the company, the high mark of "Technol" by the organizers is a great motivation for working even better: “From the first day we set a goal to be the best not only in our field, but also as a whole to be the best in the market. The steps we have taken to date show that the quality of the goods and the high level of services can make us the best on the market, which confirms the award that we were awarded in such a short time. "

Notably, at the exhibition of "Technol" about 90 types of motor and industrial oil were presented.