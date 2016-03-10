 Top
    Switzerland interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in sphere of medicines production

    Also discussions are underway on possible cooperation in the sphere of production of medical equipment

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Swiss companies 'Novartis Pharma Services AG' and 'Roche' are considering the possibility of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the sphere of production of medications. Report informs, it was discussed today on the sidelines of VII session of Azerbaijan-Switzerland Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Baku.

    Notably, also discussions are underway on possible cooperation in the sphere of production of medical equipment.

