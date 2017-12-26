State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent makes new appointments

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the order of the Chairman of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent Ramiz Hasanov, appointments have been made to the positions of Directors General of the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization, the Patent and Trademark Center and Azerbaijan Accreditation Center public legal entities.

Report informs citing the Committee, Namig Taghiyev has been appointed as Director General of the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization, Gunel Sevdimaliyeva of the Patent and Trademark Center and Namig Aliyev of the Azerbaijan Accreditation Center.