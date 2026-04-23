SPECA states adopt joint declaration

At the meeting of ministers from the participating states of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), a Joint Declaration was adopted, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry.

The meeting was held in Bangkok, Thailand, within the framework of the 82nd session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

The event discussed strengthening regional cooperation against the backdrop of global challenges.

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Rovnag Abdullayev emphasized the importance of closer regional cooperation in light of global supply chain transformations, accelerated digitalization, and rising climate risks. He highlighted Azerbaijan's consistent steps in expanding e-commerce, developing the Middle Corridor, implementing digital customs and logistics solutions, and strengthening human capital.

It was noted that the upcoming SPECA Climate-Smart Cities Forum, to be held in Baku during the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, will provide an additional platform for practical cooperation. The SPECA Multilateral Trust Fund was also mentioned as a mechanism to support joint initiatives.

Discussions focused on ensuring sustainable and inclusive economic development in the SPECA region, including strengthening multimodal corridors and digital logistics platforms, digitalizing trade and transit procedures, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and enhancing skills in transport, logistics, digital trade, and supply chain management.

Other topics included partnership in science and innovation, the establishment of a SPECA Regional Research Center on Sustainable Development and Green Economy in Baku, and related initiatives.

During the event, UNESCAP Deputy Executive Secretary Shombi Sharp delivered a presentation titled Partnership for Impact in the SPECA Region: The Multilateral Trust Fund.