SOCAR Polymer LLC’s export amounted to $31.4 million in January-March 2020, up 33% from the previous year, Report informs citing the Export Review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

SOCAR Polymer LLC headed the top ten non-state non-oil exporting companies.

SOCAR Polymer includes Polypropylene Plant with an annual capacity of 184,000 tonnes and High Density Polyethylene Plant with an annual capacity of 120,000 tonnes.