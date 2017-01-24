SCPI: Over 300 state properties privatized in 2016

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee on Property Issues (SCPI) has held a meeting on the works, carried out in 2016 and challenges ahead.

Report informs citing the committee.

According to information, addressing the event, SCPI Chairman Karam Hasanov said that according to the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, dated July 19, 2016 and relevant order of the Cabinet of Ministers, over 300 new state-owned enterprises and facilities declared open for privatization last year. The list was announced to potential local and foreign investors via the committee's electronic information resources.

"Privatization portal" has been launched to ensure transparency, optimality and modernity in the privatization process. Portal users now exceed 400 000.

During 2016, property rights to nearly 172 000 real estate have been registered across the country. 50 000 of this figure related to initial registration, while 122 000 re-registration. Compared with 2015, number of extracts on initial registration increased by 18.7%, technical certificates by 4.5% in 2016.