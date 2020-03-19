Russia cancels restrictions on imports of essential goods

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin revealed that starting Friday, restrictions on the supply of essential goods, including at customs, will be canceled for a month amid coronavirus pandemic, Report informs, citing RIA Novosti.

"We are introducing a 'green corridor' for importers and large trade networks for the import of certain goods, including medicines and medical products, and we are setting zero customs duty rates," he said at a government meeting.

The day before, the Ministry of Industry and Trade agreed with retailers on stable prices for products. The agency also noted that there is a shortage of domestic goods in the country.

On March 11, the WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic. In Russia, according to the latest data, there have been 147 officially registered cases so far.