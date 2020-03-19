 Top

Russia cancels restrictions on imports of essential goods

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin revealed that starting Friday, restrictions on the supply of essential goods, including at customs, will be canceled for a month amid coronavirus pandemic, Report informs, citing RIA Novosti.

"We are introducing a 'green corridor' for importers and large trade networks for the import of certain goods, including medicines and medical products, and we are setting zero customs duty rates," he said at a government meeting.

The day before, the Ministry of Industry and Trade agreed with retailers on stable prices for products. The agency also noted that there is a shortage of domestic goods in the country.

On March 11, the WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic. In Russia, according to the latest data, there have been 147 officially registered cases so far.

