Apple limits devices' sellout per person

The American company Apple has limited the online sale of the iPhone to two smartphones to one hand considering coronavirus outbreak, "Report" informs citing Reuters.

The restriction on sales has been introduced in several countries, including the U.S. and China.

Through a check in the online store, the company has found that the drop-down menu does not allow you to buy more than two identical models of the iPhone.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. A New virus was called COVID2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared COVID2019 a pandemic.