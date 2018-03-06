Registration for 7th Caspian Energy Forum Baku-2018 starts

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The registration for the 7th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku-2018, which will be held with the support of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Asian Club on September 19-20, has been started.

Report informs, First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev said.

According to Telman Aliyev, “The Caspian Energy Forum is held a few times a year in the countries of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions, and serves as a traditional platform creating favorable conditions to speed up a business-to-government dialogue, establish a close contact between the companies of the oil and non-oil sector, arrange meeting between the transnational companies and small and medium business representatives, as well as investors, experts and analysts interested in global cooperation between businessmen.

From 300 up to 500 delegates will attend the Caspian Energy Forum Baku-2018. Among them there will be members of the Government of Azerbaijan, heads of public and transnational companies, international financial institutions, leading analytical centers, investment companies and rating agencies of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic region states, as well as representatives of diplomatic and international missions accredited in Azerbaijan.

Apart from this, the event program provides extra opportunities for attendees to work and communicate during coffee-breaks and a business lunch.”

According to Telman Aliyev, the registration can be done through the following link: http://caspianenergyforum.com/baku2018/index.php/e...

The Caspian European Club was established in June 2002 through an active involvement of the largest oil & gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions. The Caspian American Club (established on 24 December 2016) and Caspian Asian Club (26 January 2018) will be managed by the members of the Caspian European Club for 2 years. All companies entering the Caspian European Club get an automatic membership within the Caspian American Club, Caspian Asian Club and vice-versa.

Since the very establishment the Caspian European Club has promoted attraction of the oil industry revenues for the development of the non-oil sector. The Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Asian Club which bring together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations, are operating in 70 countries around the world and are active in supporting the dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is a Chairman of the Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Asian Club.

Caspian Energy is distributed in 70 countries of the world. Interviews of Presidents and Prime Ministers of different countries of the world, as well as heads of well-known international organizations, large transnational companies, reviews and analytical materials of leading experts have been published in the journal for 19 years. According to different estimates, Caspian Energy journal is ranked among top 5 leading journals of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions, and serves as a benchmark for many investors when they consider a line of activity in the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions.