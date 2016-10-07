Azersun Holding President: Azerbaijan has all opportunities to pay off debts

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan today has no large debts, and the government is capable to pay off.

Report informs, President of Azersun Holding Abdulbari Goozal said.

According to him, people want to buy quality products: "The press must support the new production, so that they, in turn, would have the opportunity to advertise in the media. We need your support."

President of Azersun Holding noted that in the course of events on the frontline the company has also played a role to contribute the successfull operations: "During the military operation against Armenians we were instructed to deliver products to a certain heights. We did it over night and then we were awarded with a medal."