Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Pietro Infante: Italian exports to Azerbaijan to reach €600M by 2030

    Business
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 16:27
    Pietro Infante: Italian exports to Azerbaijan to reach €600M by 2030

    Between 2026 and 2029, Italian exports to Azerbaijan will continue to grow and reach €600 million, Pietro Infante, head of the Internationalization Department of the Italian Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Unioncamere), said at the "From the Caucasus to the Mediterranean" conference in Rome, Report informs.

    Pietro Infante noted that Italy and Azerbaijan, thanks to their geographical location, play a central role in new trade routes between Europe and the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and Asia.

    "The Caucasus is becoming an increasingly important region for Europe. This is confirmed by the South Caucasus strategy and economic cooperation within the Eastern Partnership, whose importance has increased, including in matters of energy diversification and the creation of new transport corridors, such as the Middle Corridor," he said.

    The head of the department emphasized that Italy and Azerbaijan enjoy a strategic partnership and strong bilateral relations.

    "Italy will remain the main market for Azerbaijani exports in 2026. Italian exports to Azerbaijan, currently around €500 million, are also showing steady growth. Unioncamere is currently developing business support tools. We would also like to confirm our readiness to organize business missions and B2B meetings in Azerbaijan," Infante emphasized.

    Italy Azerbaijan exports
    Pyetro İnfante: "İtaliyanın Azərbaycana ixracı 2030-cu ilə qədər 600 milyon avroya çatacaq"
    Пьетро Инфанте: Итальянский экспорт в Азербайджан до 2030 года достигнет отметки в 600 млн евро

    Latest News

    16:44

    Azerbaijan sees over 5% decline in foreign trade surplus

    Business
    16:43

    Italy expects visit from Azerbaijani parliamentarians

    Foreign policy
    16:42

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan invested approximately 2.5B euros in Italian economy

    Business
    16:37

    7 killed in Indian chemical factory blaze

    Other countries
    16:27

    Pietro Infante: Italian exports to Azerbaijan to reach €600M by 2030

    Business
    16:24

    Azerbaijan expects Italy and Slovenia to join Black Sea energy project

    Energy
    16:14

    Caucasus Muslims Board to open representation office in Vatican

    Religion
    16:12

    Italy to support Azerbaijan's expansion in its market

    Business
    15:58

    Czech PM plans to visit Baku in April - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed