Pietro Infante: Italian exports to Azerbaijan to reach €600M by 2030

Between 2026 and 2029, Italian exports to Azerbaijan will continue to grow and reach €600 million, Pietro Infante, head of the Internationalization Department of the Italian Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Unioncamere), said at the "From the Caucasus to the Mediterranean" conference in Rome, Report informs.

Pietro Infante noted that Italy and Azerbaijan, thanks to their geographical location, play a central role in new trade routes between Europe and the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and Asia.

"The Caucasus is becoming an increasingly important region for Europe. This is confirmed by the South Caucasus strategy and economic cooperation within the Eastern Partnership, whose importance has increased, including in matters of energy diversification and the creation of new transport corridors, such as the Middle Corridor," he said.

The head of the department emphasized that Italy and Azerbaijan enjoy a strategic partnership and strong bilateral relations.

"Italy will remain the main market for Azerbaijani exports in 2026. Italian exports to Azerbaijan, currently around €500 million, are also showing steady growth. Unioncamere is currently developing business support tools. We would also like to confirm our readiness to organize business missions and B2B meetings in Azerbaijan," Infante emphasized.