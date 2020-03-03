​Pakistan starts shipping potatoes and tangerines to Azerbaijan by sea

Pakistan began exporting fruit and vegetables via the sea route to Iraq and Azerbaijan after it suspended trade with Iran, Report says, citing the Pakistan Tribune.

Pakistan has recently closed its border with Iran after a deadly disease swept through the neighboring country.

It used to export potatoes and tangerines to Iraq and Azerbaijan via Iran.

The publication notes that the closure of the Pakistan-Iran border has hit exporters hard.

"However, they decided to move the supply route from land to sea for export to Iraq and Azerbaijan," All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (PFVA) Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmed said.

According to him, Pakistan annually exports 800 tons of potatoes and 500 tons of tangerines to both countries.