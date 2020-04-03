Online CEO Forum held with participation of Azerigaz's General Director

General Director of AZERIGAZ PU Ruslan Aliyev has become another guest of the ONLINE CEO FORUM which is organized by the Caspian European Club every day in the live broadcast mode on its resources and in social networks. This news was reported by the Chairman and Group CEO of the Caspian European Club and Caspian Energy Telman Aliyev.

Ruslan Aliyev expressed his thanks to the Caspian European Club as in this difficult period, when the whole world is struggling with the consequences of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Club's management continues, as before, contributing actively into the business-to-government dialogue maintenance.

Telman Aliyev, in turn, thanked him for the active cooperation within the framework of the working group between Azerigaz PU and the Caspian European Club, and for Ruslan Aliyev’s personal open position which he expresses in the framework of cooperation.

“I am grateful to you for the online conference you arranged. Establishing such ways of contact in the present quarantine is of paramount importance in making business climate sustainable. At present, Azerigaz PU is among the organizations operating on a permanent basis in order to contribute into joint anti-coronavirus measures. 20% of employees of the Union were sent to an emergency leave with salary retention. We are trying to do a lot of work with a small number of employees. People are called to stay home. We, in turn, have to be at work in order to make their stay home process run without any difficulties. In one word, we are trying to make sure that all utility issues find solutions on time”, Ruslan Aliyev said.

ONLINE CEO FORUM is a new format for an international business networking created by the Caspian European Club, where top managers of public and private companies and organizations hold brief presentations and tell about their activities, as well as share with problems facing tem during the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bringing together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 5 countries, the Caspian European Club was established in June 2002. The head office of the Caspian European Club is based in Baku (Azerbaijan). Besides, the Caspian European Club has official representative offices in Georgia, Kazakhstan, authorized representatives in the USA, Germany, Poland, Latvia and Czechia.