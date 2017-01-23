New Secretary General appointed to ASK

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ A new Secretary General has been appointed to the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers') Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK).

Report informs, Orkhan Khanlar Bayramov was appointed to this post.

Notably, O.Bayramov has graduated from the Azerbaijan State Economic University, Faculty of Finance and Credit (bachelor degree) in 2008 and currently, continues his education in the MBA program at the Maastricht School of Management.

O.Bayramov started his labor activity in the field of insurance in 2006. He worked in the position of chairman of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association from 2013 to 2017, knows English, Turkish and Russian languages.

Notably, ASK was established on March 5, 1999, a non-governmental organization, which supports improvement of the Azerbaijani business environment.