Minister: Volume of freight traffic to Europe is growing via Azerbaijan

Volume of freight traffic via Azerbaijan is growing, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said at the 4th SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum – Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals.

According to him, today goods and cargoes are transported via Azerbaijan to Europe not only from neighboring countries, but also from such large manufacturers as China and Japan.

He noted that the importance of the Caspian Sea region in this respect is indisputable: "However, despite all this, the environmental impact should be minimized. The system should be built in such a way as to minimize the impact on the Caspian Sea. "

The Minister noted that Azerbaijan is rich not only in hydrocarbons: "Azerbaijan also has rich ore reserves. We must also take these resources into account."