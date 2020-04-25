Top

Minister: Pandemic causes huge damage to Azerbaijan’s economy

Minister: Pandemic causes huge damage to Azerbaijan’s economy

© Report

The coronavirus pandemic has caused enormous damage to the economy of Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov told a briefing, Report says.

According to him, it is still hard to make accurate estimates, but daily losses amount to AZN 120-150 million.

“If additional support measures are needed, an appropriate analysis will be carried out,” added the minister.

So far, Azerbaijan has 1,617 confirmed cases, 1,080 recoveries, and 21 deaths.

The country has extended the nationwide quarantine until May 4.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Facebook
Subscribe to our Facebook page

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!