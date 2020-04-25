Minister: Pandemic causes huge damage to Azerbaijan’s economy

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/f280cc10513bdaac3f01c9ace2beb454/daf82967-eafb-4428-a528-07d7cf122197_292.jpg

The coronavirus pandemic has caused enormous damage to the economy of Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov told a briefing, Report says.

According to him, it is still hard to make accurate estimates, but daily losses amount to AZN 120-150 million.

“If additional support measures are needed, an appropriate analysis will be carried out,” added the minister.

So far, Azerbaijan has 1,617 confirmed cases, 1,080 recoveries, and 21 deaths.

The country has extended the nationwide quarantine until May 4.