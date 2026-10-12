Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijan and Cambodia can expand trade ties

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Azerbaijan and Cambodia have the potential to further expand their trade ties, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum in Baku.

Accordng to Report, he said the two countries had maintained diplomatic relations for more than 30 years.

"Our political dialogue has been consistent. I believe it would be only fair for our economic ties to reflect this level of relations. Our countries have complementary advantages, and each offers the other an opportunity to access broader markets," he said.

The minister noted that political trust between Azerbaijan and Cambodia provides a foundation for economic cooperation.