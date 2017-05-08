Leyla Aliyeva: Baku Shopping Festival is going well

© Report.az

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Chairman of the Fund's representative office in Russia Leyla Aliyeva commented on the Baku Shopping Festival.

Report informs citing the festival's press service, Leyla Aliyeva said that the festival is going well.

"I know that the festival is going great and I hope I will have the opportunity to participate in it," she said in an interview with Eurasiadiary.com.

In her opinion, holding such events positively affects the development of tourism in general: “I hope that every such event like the Baku Shopping Festival, will contribute to the mass flow of tourists to Azerbaijan."

Notably, Baku Shopping Festival ends on May 10.