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    Jensen Huang discusses comeback as Nvidia CEO with allies

    Business
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 09:06
    Jensen Huang discusses comeback as Nvidia CEO with allies

    Jensen Huang ⁠is ⁠considering a comeback ⁠as Nvidia's chief executive, and has discussed ​with confidants the possibility of returning, the Financial ‌Times noted on Sunday, ‌citing people familiar with the ⁠matter, Report informs.

    One Huang ⁠ally told the FT they were putting together ​a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief's return and would ​try to garner support from the White House.

    "Everyone ⁠that ⁠matters in tech ⁠outside ​the frontier labs loves Jensen," the person said, adding ​that the ⁠efforts had Huang's support.

    The report comes days after the FT noted that Nvidia's board had approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene ⁠Haas in its search for a potential successor to ⁠Jensen Huang.

    Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

    Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company's advanced ⁠AI chips to China. The scandal has plunged the chipmaker into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he helped ​bankroll.

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